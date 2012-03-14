BC Teacher's Strike
Wednesday, March 14, 2012 | Edit Post
Here's 2 points to ponder before considering what side of the BC Teacher's union you're on, and if you're willing to pay more taxes to fund a teachers salary increase or not:
1. You don't need a teaching degree to figure out that teachers only work part time jobs: thinking back to my kids school calendar, I recall that there are between 162~185 days of school per year. School days are 6 hours long. That's an average of 1041 hours per year. The real world works an average of 2080 hours per year...
2. The starting salary of a BC teacher with a bachelors degree therefore works out to about $36 per hour maxing out at ~$56 per hour. Teachers can earn up to ~$68 per hour if they hold a masters degree...
1. You don't need a teaching degree to figure out that teachers only work part time jobs: thinking back to my kids school calendar, I recall that there are between 162~185 days of school per year. School days are 6 hours long. That's an average of 1041 hours per year. The real world works an average of 2080 hours per year...
2. The starting salary of a BC teacher with a bachelors degree therefore works out to about $36 per hour maxing out at ~$56 per hour. Teachers can earn up to ~$68 per hour if they hold a masters degree...
Popular Posts
-
Product Manager Cover Letter: This real cover letter worked successfully at getting an interview as a product manager. Use it as a templat...
-
Creating randomized valid file paths is a common requirement for many applications such as the case of short url redirects. The Goo.gl url s...
-
If you're interested in placing QR tags dynamically on your site, here's how I did it in less than 5 minutes thanks to Google's ...
-
Cover Letter Examples that I have used successfully to get a job interview: Further to my last post on this topic, there's no substi...
-
Is there a scientific reason that can explain Why People are So stupid? It's not surprising that so many people take advantage of being...
-
Sample for Cover Letters Writing an effective cover letter is essential to get yourself noticed. Use your cover letter as a sample of your...
-
Decoded HTML Encoded HTML Entities /** * Encode HTML tags as HTML Entities * using jQuery * * Code takes raw...
-
In my opinion, Git is a programmers program. It is fast, feature-rich yet intuitive, kind of like Google...there's a new treasure waitin...
-
The example below uses Google's OpenID API to request and validate the user's GMail address. The visitor is first directed to Google...
-
Blogger RSS URL s can be customized to syndicate content in a user friendly way. This is especially important if you operate a multi-issue b...
0 comments:
Post a Comment