BC Teacher's Strike

Here's 2 points to ponder before considering what side of the BC Teacher's union you're on, and if you're willing to pay more taxes to fund a teachers salary increase or not:



1. You don't need a teaching degree to figure out that teachers only work part time jobs: thinking back to my kids school calendar, I recall that there are between 162~185 days of school per year. School days are 6 hours long. That's an average of 1041 hours per year. The real world works an average of 2080 hours per year...



2. The starting salary of a BC teacher with a bachelors degree therefore works out to about $36 per hour maxing out at ~$56 per hour. Teachers can earn up to ~$68 per hour if they hold a masters degree...