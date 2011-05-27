SQLITE Ternary Operator
While SQLITE provides the same functionally as the traditional result = (condition) ? value-if-true : value-if-false, it does not support such syntax. The general syntax is:
For example, here's the correct SQLITE ternary syntax to check for a NULL value before incrementing it:
If myValue is not NULL, set myValue to myValue +1, ELSE initialize it to 1.
