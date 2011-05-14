Lexicographical (Ordinal) Byte Sort | PHP OAuth
One requirement of the OAuth spec is the "Lexicographical Byte Value Ordering" of request parameters. The term Lexicographical is misleading as it implies a form of case-insensitive dictionary sorting whereas in practice, the spec implements an Ordinal sort. Specifically and more simply put -all the spec requires is sorting by ASCII character value. In case two parameters share the same name, then the ordering convention applies to both the parameter's name and value -i.e., concatenate key+value before sorting and call it a day.
To keep things simple, I found that expanding the parameter key/value pairs into strings of ASCII codes represented in hexadecimal format allows a simple asort($myByteArray, SORT_STRING) PHP builtin function to do the trick.
Pass in a delimited string of key=value pairs and this function will return a string with the parameters urlencoded, sorted Ordinally by ASCII values as per the OAuth spec:
Params in:
Msg=Hello World!, MSg=Hello World!, 1=one ,za=1, a= 2>1, B= 2 , c= hi there,f=50, f=25 , f=a, test=z, test=z1, test=z12, test=
Outputs:
1=one&B=2&MSg=Hello World!&Msg=Hello World!&a=2>1&c=hi there&f=25&f=a&f=50&test=&test=z12&test=z&test=z1&za=1
(Actual output with urlencoding)
1=one&B=2&MSg=Hello%20World%21&Msg=Hello%20World%21&a=2%3E1&c=hi%20there&f=25&f=a&f=50&test=&test=z12&test=z&test=z1&za=1
2 comments:
I've noticed a small problem in the case of duplicate parameter names. Notice the f=a in the sample above is in between f=25 and f=50. This is due to the way I concatenate key+value before ordering. I was trying to avoid dealing with it another way but I'll work at a different solution.
This will only be an issue in the unlikely case of parameter name duplication.
hi, thanks for share, your code is helpful,
output is good, but i got this error :
Undefined index: value
at this line :
// Concatenate key+val pairs and expand to array of char bytes.
$chars = str_split($param['key'].$param['value'],1);
is it okay?
sorry my english not good.
