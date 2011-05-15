Google Single Sign-on OpenID | PHP

Sunday, May 15, 2011 | Edit Post
The example below uses Google's OpenID API to request and validate the user's GMail address. The visitor is first directed to Google's sign-in page in order to verify your request to access their email. Once approved, the visitor is sent back to this page along with the necessary OpenID id's and signatures required to validate the user's credentials directly with Google.

Labels:
Bookmark and Share

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Dynamic Page QR Code

Popular Posts

  • Product Manager Cover Letter
    Product Manager Cover Letter:  This real cover letter worked successfully at getting an interview as a product manager. Use it as a templat...
  • Random URL Path Generator | PHP
    Creating randomized valid file paths is a common requirement for many applications such as the case of short url redirects. The Goo.gl url s...
  • Dynamic QR Code Generator | jQuery Google Charts
    If you're interested in placing QR tags dynamically on your site, here's how I did it in less than 5 minutes thanks to Google's ...
  • Cover Letter Examples | General
    Cover Letter Examples   that I have used successfully to get a job interview: Further to my last post on this topic, there's no substi...
  • Why are People so Stupid?
    Is there a scientific reason that can explain Why People are So stupid?  It's not surprising that so many people take advantage of being...
  • Sample for Cover Letters
    Sample for Cover Letters Writing an effective cover letter is essential to get yourself noticed. Use your cover letter as a sample of your...
  • Online HTML Entity Encoder/Decoder | JQuery
    Decoded HTML Encoded HTML Entities /** * Encode HTML tags as HTML Entities * using jQuery * * Code takes raw...
  • Git Automatic Ignore Exe, Blobs for Linux
    In my opinion, Git is a programmers program. It is fast, feature-rich yet intuitive, kind of like Google...there's a new treasure waitin...
  • Google Single Sign-on OpenID | PHP
    The example below uses Google's OpenID API to request and validate the user's GMail address. The visitor is first directed to Google...
  • Blogger RSS URL
    Blogger RSS URL s can be customized to syndicate content in a user friendly way. This is especially important if you operate a multi-issue b...

My LinkedIn PingTag


View My Stats
View Wayne Doucette's profile on LinkedIn