Facebook Single Sign-on OAuth | PHP

email) { // Code to handle successful authentication. echo(" $user->name: - $user->email - authorized -signing in now..."); // Take user to main page. echo "<script> setTimeout(function(){window.location='/'}, 3000);</script>"; } else { // Code to handle failure or refusal. echo "Something went wrong while trying to authorize your account with Facebook."; } ?>

Further to my Single Sign-on with Facebook LinkedIn GMail post, below is a single page example of how to authenticate, authorize and obtain user data such as an email address with Facebook's OAuth API written in PHP.