Dynamic QR Code Generator | jQuery Google Charts

Sunday, January 16, 2011 | Edit Post
If you're interested in placing QR tags dynamically on your site, here's how I did it in less than 5 minutes thanks to Google's Chart API and jQuery...

Simply create an img element, setting it's src attribute to the Google Chart API appending your desired URL and image size to the query as follows:



This dynamically creates a 240x240 QR image, encoding the URL of the current page.


Try it out here for yourself:







Drag this bookmarklet to your bookmarks then click it whenever you want to dynamically generate a QR code of sites you visit:

Make QR Code

Bookmark and Share

5 comments:

Anonymous said...

I thought dynamic qr codes mean that you can change the link in the code without changing the code. The link is rerouted to from a tiny url, for example. I came across a site called BWScan that has a dynamic qr code generator.

March 18, 2011 at 8:21 PM
Wayne said...

For redirected QR links, simply create the QR image using the short URL that points to your redirect.

The example was intended to be most useful when you want to automatically generate QR links for dynamic content.

March 18, 2011 at 9:28 PM
Boby said...

Also check www.qrspider.com

August 10, 2011 at 1:36 PM
Anonymous said...

http://www.qrspider.com is a great tool for Dynamic QRCode generation for web.

October 21, 2011 at 6:08 PM
mlee3680 said...

Fantastic post. Learn how to incorporate QR codes in your web apps to deliver quick information directly to your users' mobile device http://blog.caspio.com/web_apps/4-ways-to-use-qr-codes-in-your-web-apps/

April 10, 2012 at 7:35 AM

Post a Comment

Dynamic Page QR Code

Popular Posts

  • Product Manager Cover Letter
    Product Manager Cover Letter:  This real cover letter worked successfully at getting an interview as a product manager. Use it as a templat...
  • Random URL Path Generator | PHP
    Creating randomized valid file paths is a common requirement for many applications such as the case of short url redirects. The Goo.gl url s...
  • Dynamic QR Code Generator | jQuery Google Charts
    If you're interested in placing QR tags dynamically on your site, here's how I did it in less than 5 minutes thanks to Google's ...
  • Cover Letter Examples | General
    Cover Letter Examples   that I have used successfully to get a job interview: Further to my last post on this topic, there's no substi...
  • Why are People so Stupid?
    Is there a scientific reason that can explain Why People are So stupid?  It's not surprising that so many people take advantage of being...
  • Sample for Cover Letters
    Sample for Cover Letters Writing an effective cover letter is essential to get yourself noticed. Use your cover letter as a sample of your...
  • Online HTML Entity Encoder/Decoder | JQuery
    Decoded HTML Encoded HTML Entities /** * Encode HTML tags as HTML Entities * using jQuery * * Code takes raw...
  • Git Automatic Ignore Exe, Blobs for Linux
    In my opinion, Git is a programmers program. It is fast, feature-rich yet intuitive, kind of like Google...there's a new treasure waitin...
  • Google Single Sign-on OpenID | PHP
    The example below uses Google's OpenID API to request and validate the user's GMail address. The visitor is first directed to Google...
  • Blogger RSS URL
    Blogger RSS URL s can be customized to syndicate content in a user friendly way. This is especially important if you operate a multi-issue b...

My LinkedIn PingTag


View My Stats
View Wayne Doucette's profile on LinkedIn