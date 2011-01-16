Dynamic QR Code Generator | jQuery Google Charts
Sunday, January 16, 2011 | Edit Post
If you're interested in placing QR tags dynamically on your site, here's how I did it in less than 5 minutes thanks to Google's Chart API and jQuery...
Simply create an img element, setting it's src attribute to the Google Chart API appending your desired URL and image size to the query as follows:
This dynamically creates a 240x240 QR image, encoding the URL of the current page.
Try it out here for yourself:
Drag this bookmarklet to your bookmarks then click it whenever you want to dynamically generate a QR code of sites you visit:
Make QR Code
Simply create an img element, setting it's src attribute to the Google Chart API appending your desired URL and image size to the query as follows:
This dynamically creates a 240x240 QR image, encoding the URL of the current page.
Try it out here for yourself:
Drag this bookmarklet to your bookmarks then click it whenever you want to dynamically generate a QR code of sites you visit:
Make QR Code
Popular Posts
-
Product Manager Cover Letter: This real cover letter worked successfully at getting an interview as a product manager. Use it as a templat...
-
Creating randomized valid file paths is a common requirement for many applications such as the case of short url redirects. The Goo.gl url s...
-
If you're interested in placing QR tags dynamically on your site, here's how I did it in less than 5 minutes thanks to Google's ...
-
Cover Letter Examples that I have used successfully to get a job interview: Further to my last post on this topic, there's no substi...
-
Is there a scientific reason that can explain Why People are So stupid? It's not surprising that so many people take advantage of being...
-
Sample for Cover Letters Writing an effective cover letter is essential to get yourself noticed. Use your cover letter as a sample of your...
-
Decoded HTML Encoded HTML Entities /** * Encode HTML tags as HTML Entities * using jQuery * * Code takes raw...
-
In my opinion, Git is a programmers program. It is fast, feature-rich yet intuitive, kind of like Google...there's a new treasure waitin...
-
The example below uses Google's OpenID API to request and validate the user's GMail address. The visitor is first directed to Google...
-
Blogger RSS URL s can be customized to syndicate content in a user friendly way. This is especially important if you operate a multi-issue b...
5 comments:
I thought dynamic qr codes mean that you can change the link in the code without changing the code. The link is rerouted to from a tiny url, for example. I came across a site called BWScan that has a dynamic qr code generator.
For redirected QR links, simply create the QR image using the short URL that points to your redirect.
The example was intended to be most useful when you want to automatically generate QR links for dynamic content.
Also check www.qrspider.com
http://www.qrspider.com is a great tool for Dynamic QRCode generation for web.
Fantastic post. Learn how to incorporate QR codes in your web apps to deliver quick information directly to your users' mobile device http://blog.caspio.com/web_apps/4-ways-to-use-qr-codes-in-your-web-apps/
Post a Comment