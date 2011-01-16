Dynamic QR Code Generator | jQuery Google Charts







If you're interested in placing QR tags dynamically on your site, here's how I did it in less than 5 minutes thanks to Google's Chart API and jQuery...Simply create an img element, setting it's src attribute to the Google Chart API appending your desired URL and image size to the query as follows:This dynamically creates a 240x240 QR image, encoding the URL of the current page.Try it out here for yourself:Drag this bookmarklet to your bookmarks then click it whenever you want to dynamically generate a QR code of sites you visit: