jQuery on Google Cloud

Chrome Frame

Dojo

Ext Core

jQuery

jQuery UI

MooTools

Prototype

script.aculo.us

SWFObject

Yahoo! User Interface Library (YUI)

WebFont Loader

/* * Place the following code between <head></head> tags * of your blogger template. * */ <script src="http://www.google.com/jsapi" > </script> <script > google.load("jquery", "1.4.2"); // google.load("jquery", "1") if a specific version is not required google.load("jqueryui", "1.8"); </script>

<script src="http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.4.2/jquery.min.js" type="text/javascript"> </script>

<script src="http://www.google.com/jsapi?KEY=yourAPIKeyHere"> </script>

One of the downsides to distributed cloud computing is the increased number of HTTP requests that are required in order to pull together a given web page. Each time an externally located resource is needed, the web browser must resolve the hostname and create a discrete HTTP socket in order to fetch it.The client realizes this as an increasing performance penalty -a slow site.Ideally in terms of performance, a single HTTP request would fetch a single resource that contained a complete HTML document. This can be helped along by embedding CSS style sheets and JavaScript along with the HTML document as appose to referencing them externally. In reality however, the fetched page more likely instructs the client browser to fetch several other linked resources in order to assemble the final document.The prevalence of the increasing number of external resources is being driven by the rapid development and popularity of third-party libraries such as JQuery. Google Libries API offers managed distributed code serving via google.load() along with their own search and other open-source APIs. By offloading this to Google's code distribution in the cloud, version control, file size and caching of third-party APIs can be optimized. Google Libraries API currently hosts the following resources:Google requires an API key to use methods such as google.load() on non-Google domains. You can link directly to the libraries like this:Paths to each Google Library API can be found here.Or load JSAPI with an API key as follows:Sign up for a Google API key here.