Why are People so Stupid?
Is there a scientific reason that can explain Why People are So stupid? It's not surprising that so many people take advantage of being dumb seeing as it's very easy to accomplish. At least they are doing what they're good at. What is surprising is how good otherwise smart people can, on occasion, excel in the act of blind stupidity.
Faulty Logic
I was once told that critical thinking ought to be taught in school, which while appealing to the ear, is upon further reflection at least somewhat counter-intuitive. If after all, critical thinking needs to be taught in order to be learned, then where did the teacher learn from? In fact, critical thinking is an innate attribute found in all of us if we wish to employ it.
Rationally speaking, if everyone has the ability to think critically then there ought not to be any serious obstacle that would prevent otherwise sane people from reaching consensus. While in reality, there exist many such encumbrances.
The main reason why people are so stupid is that it's easy to apply faulty logic during the decision making process. In this scenario, logical decisions are base on either faulty or misinterpreted input data. For example, if your facts are that 1 + 2 = 4 then logically 4 - 2 = 1. The logic follows but the result does not; as the input data were faulty to begin with..
Faulty World View
24 comments:
Why did you write this? What is the purpose of an article like this? What does it acheive?
Other than you (or more specifically, your ego) whom does it help?
(I pose these questions merely as an example of one sort of exercise of my innate 'critical thinking' abilities)
Thanks for your comment.
My 'purpose' for the article stems from unrealted experiments in search engine keyword usage. I noticed that the term 'Why are People so Stupid' was unusually popular.
You sound offended. However my comments amount to 'common sense is not that common' -a feeling everyone can relate to having from time to time.
Regards.
That article was very stupid. You have genetics, fluoride in the water system, high does of corn syrup and sugars to activate ADD. People are lazy and dumb like Chinese ducks.
i think this article has a rather good point.
"ought not"? Are you serious?
Yes, I ought to be...
it is hard for any-one to believe that they are stupid...this real-eyes-ation , can only occur when one becomes responsible and accountable.
I constantly feel as though people several generations before our own were far more intelligent, or at least they had further developed critical thinking skills. I'm speaking more to Americans than anyone else, because although I have traveled the world over, I see Americans as the bleeding wound of receding intelligence. I remember when I was in high school how astonished I was at the high failure rates and drop out rates, even in a small town. The stigma that smart kids were nerds was prevalent. To be a cool kid, you had to do drugs, drink a lot, do well in sports, and "play by your own rules". If you were involved in AP classes, you were mocked. Those cool kids who did their own thing instead of focusing were usually rewarded with anything they wanted from their parents for doing nothing more than staying out of jail. So maybe it wasn't the poor school system as the majority of parents would have you believe. It was the parents' own incapacity for responsibility that developed children who believe they are entitled and that when they don't receive everything they want that they are victims of society at large. Unfortunately this has become a cultural hindrance to the growth of America. How many people do you know of that watch American Idol or 16 and Pregnant. Now tell me how many of them have read any classic literature such as War and Peace or Atlas Shrugged. Americans want to be entertained so badly that they forgo their responsibility. Individual responsibility is the only way to achieve anything in life. If you rely on the anyone else for handouts, or if you beg for the government to come and save the day, don't be surprised when a company outsources an engineering job to a third country national. When I was a kid my parents took my calculator away and made me do math myself. Low and behold my basic arithmetic skills paid off when taking the SAT and the ACT. For long periods of time I did not have cable. If I wanted to read my parents would buy me whichever books I asked for. If I received a C on a test, they took a personal interest in it and helped me study so that I would not happen again. I was allowed to be in sports so long as I didn't fall below a 90% average. If I began screwing up badly, I would lose all privileges of going out on weekends and/or playing video games, watching movies etc... Some parents would probably call that barbaric, but I think those parents are more concerned with being friends to their children rather than parents.
What do I have to show for it? I'm an Officer in the Army. I have a good steady pay check, a rewarding job where I get to work with other people, and an undetermined future full of potential. What do my old friends have? A job at Walmart, huge college debts for art degrees...
If you care about education and getting rid of the "stupid people" stigma, than start raising your kids. If you teach them to be victims, they'll be victims. If you give them a smart phone, don't be surprised when they mess around on it instead of doing school work. If you teach them to be entertained, see how long you can keep their attention with a difficult math problem.
@US Officer: Agreed -detached and/or misguided parents are one root cause. I've got 4 kids, two of which are approaching their teens. It's a very difficult balancing act to reconcile the desire to provide a better life for them then we did growing up and risk spoiling them verses a more tough love approach. Similarly, it's tough to decide what aspects of pop culture to expose them to without overtly sheltering them. My approach is to allow them to consume pretty much anything age appropriate, together so we have open dialog about the relevance of such things in our lives.
In a nutshell, as a parent it all comes down to how much quality time you spend actively raising your kids. As in all things -you get out what you put in -It's an investment.
Thanks for posting this, I just had an argument with someone stupid and when I presented logical facts to back my argument up, they countered with faulty logic. In my angry aftermath I typed the question "Why are people so stupid?" and was brought to your page. After reading the answer(s), I actually feel better knowing that it's not entirely their fault for being stupid.
Kerry. It's obvious that you are a consciencious individual that gives a great deal of thought to situations before coming to a conclusion -that's why you recognize stupidity when you see it.
Most people twist fair and logical fact to suit their interests.
In the Nicholas Cage movie, "The Weather Man", his characters wise father advises him that, "the harder thing to do and the right thing to do are usually the same thing"
-Wayne
Normally I never really comment on Blogs because for a long time I felt they are mostly opinions which are true to the writer.
However, this one resonanted with me. In short, I have been really depressed recently because of: (maybe I am over analyzing)
1. Like your definition, stupidity is faulty logic.
2. Or an unwillingness to learn(!) and no Curiosity.
3. My trouble is, is this a learned ability or genetic or the definition is a bit more complicated than this?
4. Personally I suffered from a form of Arthritis at a young age, got out of sports into Electronics and other "nerd stuff" but I'm not a nerd, just curious and with a bit more of Empathy (don't like saying good things about myself).
5. Does an intelligent person 'exploit' the stupidity of others, think of it like they are paying the "Stupid Tax" for their own dumbness.
6. A lot more that can't be said on a comment but I wish we could have a drink one day. I live all the way in the UAE (Dubai).
I'm sorry, not to be mean but I almost fell asleep. Maybe if you could make it more.... I don't know, about people's stupidity and not based on moral views or personal opinions? and I am almost asleep just so you know in case this doesn't make much sense..........
@sleepy
Point taken. You sound like my wife; I admit to being sometime wordy. Maybe I'll work on a more entertaining, instantly/gratifying version of the above.
Since intelligence varies person to person, regardless of the reason, one shouldn't condone in taking advantage of the "stupid". We are all stupid. It is just to what degree of stupidity you may be. I feel the more I learn the more I realize how much I really don't know. For anyone one there is always someone more intelligent that may view you dumb. Would you want them to treat you differently?
The entire reason that people are so stupid now is because technology rapidly overtook humanity. Smart phones are smarter than the average 15 year old. Schools don't teach anything. Everything is graded on a curve now, and because of that everyone suffers. When I went to school there was a strict no calculator rule, and now calculators are the norm.
Then you have made up diseases like ADD, OCD, ADHD, and so on. When I was younger we had a cure for those types of disorders... It was called a whipping. If someone acted like a fool they were ridiculed until they stopped doing it.
Now, everyone in the world is depressed and needs medication. Everyone in the world has a disorder. More so, everyone in the world needs to be coddled. People decided to become all PC and in touch with their feelings so much so that they have no brain left. They won't say what's on their minds for fear of ridicule.
But more than that younger people are breeding. You get kids having kids at 16 that know next to nothing about the world. (Reality television sucks, but it shows you how stupid people really are.) Then you get the kids of these kids having kids and it continues the circle of stupidity.
i hope you're article was not based on any personal feeling and just fact otherwise you would be helping people be stupid.if not good job though it would be helpful if you gave decisive proof on you're sayings
@ sleepy
I think you are possibly the best example of the article's focus. The fact that you can't sit still for more than three minutes to perhaps broaden your mind is quite sad.
I'm sure you are someone who demands instant self gratification, but I doubt you are someone who would question why you do that.
To the guy saying OCD is made up, you are a real piece of work. Sound like Rush Dickball!!
sorry to bring up old threads but...
to the guy saying add, adhd and ocd are made up. U buddy are the best example i can think of of not being willing to learn. yes adhd and add are diagnosed out of turn regularly. however that does not mean that all of us are making it up or are stupid. A few bad eggs trying to get away with blue murder ruin it for those of us who legitimately have an issue. As far as beating it out of us you truly are an ignorant f@#$wit by the sound of things. oh and have you ever met someone with full blown obsessive compulsive disorder? i very much doubt it. p.s sleepy: lol mate u r tops
I am sorry to comment on an old thread but this really help me today. I thank you Wayne that you have given me an alternate perspective on why the people of this country might say things they do against my people. One that i am slightly ashamed i did not conclude to of my own accord. I have a person harrassing me at my work who has even spoken a coment about my being a muslim.. Whilst her words made me justifiably angry I realised that she was simply undereducated on the subject of my people and that there are bad people everywhere in the world but it is the intelligent people who are able to look past this and see the ignorance which is at the heart of this problem. To anonymous I may be not understanding but how is a smartphone without a soul more intelligent than a human? Humans are capable of thought, imagination and emotion. To say that a human is not equal to such a device as a cellphone is to equal yourself to the stupidity you are angered by. And to the other anonymous' why would you bother retaliating to an ignorant coment like this? @ U.S officer i think that you are correct in that the parents of this country are inept in accepting responsibility for the actions of their children or even themselves. They are always running from fault. My opinion goes beyond this point but this is a subject not appropriate for online discussion as it may be interpereted the wrong way. i apologise if my english has been less than perfect as it is not my native language. I hope not to have offended and thankyou again for your words of wisdom Wayne
It's funny to read all the comments and see that this article is actually RIGHT! lol Some of the people commenting on this fit this profile to a T! Please educate yourself on things before opening your mouth. It saves the rest of us from dealing with the stupid ones who just blurt out what ever their 13 year old brain feels like saying..
I enjoyed your article very much. I too typed "are people really that stupid" and came to your site. Obviously not all people are that stupid. Faulty logic can be frustrating because too many people hold onto it for no other reason than it being comfortable and familiar. They will stay with what they think they know rather than put themselves out there and risk ridicule.
This question really has no correct answer. Some people think they are smart when they are the most stupid set.
Post a Comment