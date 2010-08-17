Why are People so Stupid?





I was once told that critical thinking ought to be taught in school, which while appealing to the ear, is upon further reflection at least somewhat counter-intuitive. If after all, critical thinking needs to be taught in order to be learned, then where did the teacher learn from? In fact, critical thinking is an innate attribute found in all of us if we wish to employ it.





Rationally speaking, if everyone has the ability to think critically then there ought not to be any serious obstacle that would prevent otherwise sane people from reaching consensus. While in reality, there exist many such encumbrances.



Faulty Logic

The main reason why people are so stupid is that it's easy to apply faulty logic during the decision making process. In this scenario, logical decisions are base on either faulty or misinterpreted input data. For example, if your facts are that 1 + 2 = 4 then logically 4 - 2 = 1. The logic follows but the result does not; as the input data were faulty to begin with..

Faulty World View

Taking this to a further layer of abstraction, faulty logic can also also be identified as the root cause of decision making failures where an accurate world view is necessary. Having suffered no real adversity, or the perils of corruption or political persecution, it is impossible for the average developed world citizen to articulate informed decisions to rationalize their own position or make judgement. Again, their faulty input data results in an unbalanced equation.



The prevalence of underdeveloped Moral Age, where most adults fall into Kohlberg's Stage 4, or what I call the 'rules for fools' category, also speaks to the simplistic self-centered nature of the majority, i.e., Stupid People.

The Science of Morality

Sam Harris gives a talk about how



Sam Harris gives a talk about how science can answer moral questions. His view is that anything that detracts from collective human prosperity and development is scientifically wrong. Morality - right and wrong - are not exclusively dogmatic viewpoints. Evil does not pass logical scientific tests.

In summary, to answer the question, "Why are People so Stupid?", is that most of us fail to recognize faulty logic, suffer from an underdeveloped moral age and possess a short-sighted world view.

It's not surprising that so many people take advantage of being dumb seeing as it's very easy to accomplish. At least they are doing what they're good at. What is surprising is how good otherwise smart people can, on occasion, excel in the act of blind stupidity.