Mosque at Ground Zero
Sunday, August 15, 2010 | Edit Post
The outcry against the proposed construction of a Muslim mosque near ground zero is classic misplaced hostility. In this case, it's against the Muslim community. The terrorists responsible for the loss of innocent lives in the 911 attack represent no more the Muslim faith than Timothy McVeigh or Adolf Hiltler represented Christians.
I was dismayed Obama feared popular opinion when he neglected the opportunity to uphold his duty to be outspoken in the support of the US Constitution. He had a chance to take a firm stance in support of First Amendment rights but failed to do so. So now the rules and basic tenets of the Constitution only apply when it's convenient or popular... Be careful; it's a slippery slope that can easily degrade into what America fears the most.
Muslims didn't attack the twin towers -evil, misguided mad men did.
Labels: Social Policy
1 comments:
Islam WILL DOMINATE!!!
Post a Comment