Dr Laura's N-Word Fiasco

Dr. Laura committed PR suicide on CNN as she tried backpedaling -baldy- her way out. It was like watching a train wreck in slow motion. Instead of standing by her failed attempt to underscore the fact that racial sensitivities and tension are still alive and well by her use of the 'N-Word' 11 times during her radio broadcast, she now wants to quit radio to spare what little's left of her 1st amendment rights to say stupid shit.



Dr Laura should have plead the 5th instead of fulling the fire with a completely empty, meaningless apology. Now she looks like a racist doing damage control instead of a frank, outspoken professional.



Whoever advises this woman must be short-selling Dr Laura shares.