Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street?

Sunny day Sweeping the clouds away On my way To where the air is sweet Can you tell me how to get How to get to Sesame Street How to get to Sesame Street

Come and play Everything's A-OK Friendly neighbors there That's where we meet Can you tell me how to get How to get to Sesame Street How to get to Sesame Street It's a magic carpet ride And your door will open wide To happy people like you Happy people like What a beautiful



