Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street?

Thursday, August 05, 2010 | Edit Post
simple a is for apple flash card
We spent at least 4 hours trying to find simple "A is-for-apple" flash cards to teach our 2 and a half year old son the alphabet. Apparently, those aren't mainstream enough anymore to find on the shelf because they're not branded by the latest NickJR character.

Sesame Street was able to balanced entertainment with education perfectly. In order to learn, sure the content has to be engaging, but modern 'educational' media goes over-the-top with the entertainment component at the expense of substance. Kid's TV has attention-getting down to a pure science, but they are teaching nothing apart from how to zone out, sit back and be entertained.

As for the flash cards -we didn't find any -ironically, I had to resort to making my own PowerPoint presentation -a high-tech solution I know- in order to escape from the empty complexity offered in what I used to know simply as 'flash cards'.


