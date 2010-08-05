Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street?
Thursday, August 05, 2010
Sesame Street was able to balanced entertainment with education perfectly. In order to learn, sure the content has to be engaging, but modern 'educational' media goes over-the-top with the entertainment component at the expense of substance. Kid's TV has attention-getting down to a pure science, but they are teaching nothing apart from how to zone out, sit back and be entertained.
As for the flash cards -we didn't find any -ironically, I had to resort to making my own PowerPoint presentation -a high-tech solution I know- in order to escape from the empty complexity offered in what I used to know simply as 'flash cards'.
Sunny day Sweeping the clouds away On my way To where the air is sweet Can you tell me how to get How to get to Sesame Street How to get to Sesame Street
Come and play
Everything's A-OK
Friendly neighbors there
That's where we meet
Can you tell me how to get
How to get to Sesame Street
How to get to Sesame Street
It's a magic carpet ride
And your door will open wide
To happy people like you
Happy people like
What a beautiful
